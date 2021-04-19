Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Elon Musk’s satellite internet project is too risky, rivals say

Elon Musk’s satellite internet project is too risky, rivals say

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
6 min read . 07:00 PM IST BOJAN PANCEVSKI, The Wall Street Journal

  • In a rush to claim orbital real-estate, competitors ask regulators to clamp down on SpaceX’s Starlink project

Elon Musk’s internet satellite venture has spawned an unlikely alliance of competitors, regulators and experts who say the billionaire is building a near-monopoly that is threatening space safety and the environment.

The Starlink project, owned by Mr. Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. or SpaceX, is authorized to send some 12,000 satellites into orbit to beam superfast internet to every corner of the Earth. It has sought permission for another 30,000.

