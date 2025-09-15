Elon Musk’s Starlink restores service after major outage hits over 40,000 users in US

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink has returned online after a short disruption that left tens of thousands of users in the United States and elsewhere without connectivity in the early hours of Monday, reported Reuters.

Over 43,000 reports of disruption in the US According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, reports of disruptions in the US surged past 43,000 before gradually subsiding to fewer than 1,000 by 1:15 a.m. ET (05:15 GMT). Starlink had briefly displayed a notice on its website acknowledging the outage and stating that engineers were investigating, but the message was later removed without further explanation.

The live outage map on Downdetector showed network disruptions across several major US cities, including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago.

Ukraine confirms battlefield disruptions In Ukraine, where the service has become critical to military communications and drone operations, officials confirmed that the disruption was also felt along the front line of the war with Russia. Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, described the incident as a “global outage at SpaceX”, noting that connectivity began to return about 30 minutes after the failure was first detected at 07:28 local time (04:28 GMT).

Ukraine is currently operating more than 50,000 Starlink terminals, supplied by SpaceX, which have become essential for secure communications in combat zones and in remote areas where conventional infrastructure is unreliable or destroyed.

No official cause revealed Starlink, operated by Musk’s private space firm SpaceX, relies on a growing network of low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet worldwide. While outages are relatively rare, the scale of the service disruption raised questions about the resilience of the system, which is increasingly relied upon in both civilian and military settings.

SpaceX has not issued a detailed statement explaining the cause of the outage.

Netizens were quick enough to express their frustration with X about the Starlink outage. While some shared their disappointment, others directly tagged Musk, urging him to address the issue.