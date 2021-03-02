Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service expected in India in 2022

Satellite internet has a lot of potential in India as it can transcend geographical barriers and enable access to internet services in remotest of areas where providing coverage through on-ground mobile tower is difficult. According to World Economic Forum (WEF), as of August 2020, 50% of people in India don’t have internet access. In comparison, only 14% of the population in US are disconnected from internet. However, India has also been one of the fastest growing markets in terms of new adoption with number of internet users growing by 23% between 2019 and 2020, as per WEF.