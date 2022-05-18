Elon Musk’s Twitter bot problem is fake news

That might at least be better than what Mr. Musk proposed: He said last week his team would try to ascertain a more accurate percentage of Twitter’s bots by doing “a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter." He invited his followers to also engage in the exercise. Mr. Musk has recently estimated that fake users make up at least 20% of all Twitter accounts. In securities filings, Twitter has long estimated that false or spam accounts represent less than 5% of its total number of active users, but has also said that the actual number “could be higher than we have estimated."