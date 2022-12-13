Elon Musk’s Twitter disbands Trust and Safety Council

The action comes the same day Twitter moved to boost its revenue not linked to digital advertising by reintroducing a paid-for subscription service that would show fewer ads and offer other features. Twitter’s new head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, who joined the company in June and took the top job overseeing user content and safety policies in November, told the Journal that the platform is emphasizing moving swiftly to address problematic content, even if it means figuring out some specifics later.