Elon Musk’s Twitter flame-throwing has new magnitude

In the weeks since he purchased Twitter Inc. in October, Mr. Musk has made it clear that those who trigger his ire should be prepared for him to use it to target them. In recent days, for example, he has attacked Yoel Roth, who until about a month ago was a high-ranking Twitter executive, with unsubstantiated insinuations that he was an advocate of sexualizing children. He also called for the prosecution of Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the government’s top infectious-disease official, based on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.