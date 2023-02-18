Elon Musk's Twitter to charge users for securing account via text message

Microblogging site Twitter has officially announced that it will start charging its users to authenticate and secure their account via text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method.

The 2FA adds an additional layer of security to Twitter accounts as instead of only entering a password to log in, 2FA requires one to also enter a code or use a security key. This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account

However, after March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted.

Twitter has also shared a blog post to make the announcement about changes coming to 2FA login method.

“While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors," it says in the blog.

“So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier," the blog post mentioned.

“After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method," the company said in the blog post.

The microblogging platform is giving 30 days to the non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled in 2FA to disable this method and enroll in another. However, disabling text message 2FA will not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure," the blog post stated.