Elon Musk’s X is offering Premium subscription at ₹89 under limited-period birthday deal: here's how to get the offer

Elon Musk led X has begun offering the company's premium subscription at a special price of ₹89 per month in India. The company has rolled out a special birthday offer in celebration of the third anniversary of X Premium.

The reduced pricing for X Premium is applicable for a limited period, with the offer valid till 2 December. After paying ₹89 for the first month, users will be charged ₹427 ( ₹470 if you pay on the app) from the next month onwards.

Moreover, the offer is only applicable for new Premium subscribers, so if you are already a paying member of X, this offer is not for you.

How to get X Premium for ₹ 89 in India? Open the X app or website. Make sure you are logged into your account.

Navigate to your profile icon on the top left corner and select “Premium” from the sidebar.

You will now be shown different X subscriptions. Choose the Premium plan, which should show the promo price of ₹89.

Click on Subscribe and pay. You can make the payment using various methods like credit or debit cards, UPI, or app store payment if on mobile.

View full Image X Premium offer

What does X Premium offer X Premium allows users to get the blue tick verification mark on the platform. The subscription also gives priority to the user's posts and replies on X.

Premium tier users can edit posts, upload longer videos and even undo posts. They can also share posts of up to 25,000 characters, compared to the 280 character limit for free users.

Premium subscribers see fewer ads than free or basic tier users, although the experience is not completely ad free. In order to get the fully ad-free experience, you will either have to use an ad-blocker on web or buy the company's X Premium+ subscription.

The subscription also makes creators eligible for monetisation, meaning if their posts get good reach, X will pay them for it, similar to how the system works on YouTube.

Premium users also get access to downloading videos on the platform along with other features like creating a community, using bold and italics in posts, bookmark folders and the ability to use a custom X app icon on their device.