Elon Musk’s X removes 1.7 million bots flooding replies — Here’s what’s on radar next…

X is stepping up its fight against spam. The platform has removed 1.7 million bots that were flooding replies with spammy or irrelevant content, according to Head of Product Nikita Bier.
In a post shared on Monday on X, Bier tweeted, “This week we purged 1.7 million bots engaging in reply spam. You should start noticing improvements in the coming days. We will be focusing on DM spam next.”
X has not detailed how the 1.7 million bots were detected or removed, though the company has increasingly leaned on automation and behavioural analysis tools to flag suspicious accounts.
The move marks one of X’s largest clean-ups since Musk’s takeover, amid ongoing criticism over the rise of spam and fake accounts on the platform.
In a separate post, Bier revealed that X will begin testing a new approach to link-sharing and engagement next week. The update, he said, aims to “ensure all content on the platform has equal visibility on Timeline.”
The announcement follows Musk’s previous hints that X might change how external links are displayed to keep users engaged within the platform. The test could lead to a redesigned layout or new algorithmic weighting for posts containing links.
Bier also highlighted a surge in Android downloads for X, calling it “one of the best weeks in our history.” He added that the company is “rebuilding the whole app from scratch” and is recruiting Android engineers to join the effort in Palo Alto.
“X had one of the best weeks for Android downloads in our history. We're rebuilding the whole app from scratch—and we're looking for the most talented Android engineers in the world. If you're interested in rebuilding the app with me in Palo Alto, DM me,” tweeted Bier.
