Elon Musk’s X rolls out new ‘Banger’ badge for top posts: here’s how to get one

Elon Musk–led X has launched a new Certified Bangers post feature, which chooses the “very best posts” every month based on real interactions to award them the badge. The feature comes as the social-media company continues to use AI to drive more engagement from users.

“We want to recognise and celebrate posts that move the platform – the ones that make people laugh, think, or talk. We want people to share original, engaging, and authentic content that shapes internet culture. Bangers will be ranked by the sum of authentic interactions, which include verified impressions, likes, bookmarks, reposts, and replies,” the company said in a blog post.

The company says each month five Banger posts will be selected, and the owner’s profile will display a Bangers badge for one month. X says the feature is in the testing phase and does not disclose what benefits the Banger badge will bring to account holders. For instance, the company has previously stated that the verified badge it gives users after buying the X subscription gives them higher access than normal users on the platform.

Is there any minimum follower criteria to be eligible for the Banger post badge? X has confirmed that there is no follower or engagement criteria for an account to be eligible for the special badge.

However, the account must be a personal account, meaning any account affiliated with a business, political entity, or government will not be eligible.

The social-media giant says that accounts must also be in “good standing” to be eligible for the Banger badge. This, it says, means that the account should not have repeated or severe violations of X’s terms or rules and policies.

X also adds that only accounts that “aren’t trying to game our system or algorithm” will be eligible for the badge.

How to get the Banger post badge on X? X says that for a post to be eligible for the Banger badge, it must follow certain criteria:

Use original content

Not contain sexually explicit content, ads or sponsored content, misleading or harassing materials, graphic or disturbing messages, or violence