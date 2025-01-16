Elon Musk's xAI has launched a web version of its Grok AI chatbot, accessible without an X account. The beta version offers features similar to its iOS app, allowing broader access and competition with ChatGPT and Gemini, while providing personalized settings and temporary data modes.

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, has introduced a web version of its Grok AI chatbot, offering wider accessibility without the need for an account on the social media platform X, reportedTOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the beta version of the web app is now available at Grok.com, which mirrors the features of its recently launched iOS app, including real-time information gathering, question answering, and image generation.

This expanded version positions Grok as a direct contender to popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Users can access Grok via the website, where they can sign in using their X account or log in through Google or email, bypassing the need for a social media platform subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For users without an X Premium account, the free plan includes limitations, such as 10 image generations every two hours, 3 image analysis credits per day, and 4 image generations daily. Despite these restrictions, the service offers a range of modes, including Auto, Visualise, and Search, to tailor the chatbot’s responses to the user’s needs.

Grok users can also activate “Temporary Mode" by clicking a ghost icon, which ensures that chat data will not appear in their history or be used to train models. A message informs users that while the data may be retained for up to 30 days for safety reasons, it will not be permanently stored.

In addition to these features, Grok’s settings menu allows users to personalise their experience, including theme preferences such as Light, Dark, or System mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}