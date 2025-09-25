Elon Musk’s xAI sues OpenAI again, accusing ChatGPT maker of stealing trade secrets related to Grok AI

Elon Musk's xAI is suing rival OpenAI once again, this time accusing the ChatGPT maker of stealing trade secrets in order to gain an unfair advantage in the AI race. In the lawsuit filed in California federal court on Wednesday, xAI claims that OpenAI is threatened by the ‘innovativeness and creativity’ of xAI's code and the rapid speed at which the company deploys its data centres to train and run its AI.