Elon Musk to raise salaries of Tesla engineers to ward off poaching by OpenAI, other AI startups. Detail here
An exodus of personnel from Elon Musk’s most valuable company, Tesla, to his newest (xAI) may exacerbate concerns about conflicts and governance within the billionaire’s empire
Elon Musk acknowledged Tesla Inc. is having to make special efforts to retain artificial intelligence specialists, some of whom have left the carmaker in the past year to join his AI venture.
