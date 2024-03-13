Elon Musk says ‘AI will probably be smarter than any single human by next year’. How close are we to AGI?
Elon Musk predicts AI will surpass single human intelligence next year and all humans combined by 2029. Tech leaders disagree on AGI definition and timeline for its arrival, with varying opinions on potential benefits and harms.
Billionaire and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has predicted that AI will probably be smarter than individual human by next year. The billionaire was responding to a clip of a discussion between podcaster Joe Rogan and 'futurist' Ray Kurzweil on when AI will reach human level intelligence.