Elon Musk says artificial intelligence may outthink humanity by 2031

Elon Musk has renewed his warnings about artificial intelligence, predicting that AI systems could surpass the combined intelligence of humanity within the next decade.

Speaking on Thursday, the Tesla and xAI chief said the pace of development was accelerating so quickly that machines more capable than any individual human could emerge far sooner than many expect. He suggested this milestone could arrive as early as the end of this year, and almost certainly by 2031 at the latest.

Musk has long argued that AI represents both a transformative opportunity and a profound risk, repeatedly calling for stronger oversight even as his own companies invest heavily in the technology.

Tesla eyes regulatory breakthrough in Europe Alongside his comments on AI, Musk revealed that Tesla is close to securing European regulatory approval for its Full Self-Driving advanced driver assistance system.

He said the company is hopeful that supervised Full Self-Driving could be authorised in Europe as early as next month. A similar timeline is also being targeted for approval in China, according to Musk.

If granted, the approval would represent a significant regulatory milestone for Tesla and could pave the way for wider deployment of its autonomous driving features across major global markets.

First Davos appearance marks change in tone Musk also made his first-ever appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, a notable shift for a billionaire who has frequently criticised the annual gathering.

Controversies continue to surround Musk’s ventures Musk’s Davos appearance comes amid heightened scrutiny of his business activities and public statements. He remains a central figure in discussions around SpaceX’s provision of satellite internet services in conflict zones.

At the same time, his AI startup xAI has faced criticism following reports of sexualised imagery generated by its Grok chatbot, raising fresh questions about content moderation and ethical safeguards in generative AI systems.

While Musk has positioned himself as a critic of elite consensus, his expanding role in shaping the future of AI, transportation and space technology continues to place him at the heart of global policy conversations.

