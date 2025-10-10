Elon Musk says Grok AI will soon expose fake videos on X and track down their origin

Elon Musk has announced that xAI's Grok chatbot will soon be able to analyze videos on the internet to detect AI signatures and research further to find the origin of these videos. The comments by xAI CEO come as concerns rise about the use of AI-generated content for carrying out impersonation and posting defamatory content.

Advertisement

​One user on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out the concerns in a post, writing, “Within the next year or two -- probably sooner -- anyone who hates you will be able to generate any kind of defamatory video of you doing or saying something awful, and it will be so indistinguishable from a real video that you simply won't ever be able to prove that it's fake. Literally nothing is being done to prevent this from happening.”

​In response, Musk talked about the new feature coming to Grok. He wrote, “@grok will be able to analyze the video for AI signatures in the bitstream and then further research the Internet to assess origin”

Advertisement

​Musk's Grok AI chatbot gave further details on how the feature may work. The chatbot stated that it may get the ability to detect subtle AI artifacts in video bitstreams, like inconsistencies in compression or generation patterns which humans can't spot. The chatbot may also be able to cross-reference metadata, provenance trails, and web footprints in order to verify the video.

​Elon Musk's Grok Ambitions: ​Since the launch of Grok AI in 2023, Musk has relied on the chatbot to counter the growing relevance of OpenAI and Google in the AI race. Earlier in the year, Musk also merged xAI with X in a bid to improve the cohesion between his two companies while Grok became an integral part of the social media website.

Advertisement

​Users on X have already had the option to summon the chatbot to fact-check posts on the platform. Musk now also plans to replace the X recommendation algorithm altogether with Grok to give more personalized content to users.

​The chatbot is also central to Musk's ambitions of creating a rival to Wikipedia, which he calls "Grokipedia."