Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Elon Musk says he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology

Elon Musk says he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology

Premium
Elon Musk said he was offered jobs on Wall Street, without elaborating on which firms or where
1 min read . 08:32 PM IST Jef Feeley,Dana Hull, Bloomberg

'I was offered several high-paid jobs on Wall Street. I declined,' Elon Musk told his lawyer during questioning at a trial in Wilmington, Delaware, over the company’s SolarCity acquisition in 2016

Elon Musk said he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology.

Elon Musk said he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology.

“I was offered several high-paid jobs on Wall Street. I declined," Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer told his lawyer during questioning at a trial in Wilmington, Delaware, over the company’s SolarCity acquisition in 2016.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“I was offered several high-paid jobs on Wall Street. I declined," Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer told his lawyer during questioning at a trial in Wilmington, Delaware, over the company’s SolarCity acquisition in 2016.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Musk attended the University of Pennsylvania and moved to Silicon Valley during the dot-com boom. He founded a company that eventually became PayPal Holdings Inc., and made his first millions when PayPal was sold to EBay Inc.

On the stand Monday, Musk said he was offered jobs on Wall Street, without elaborating on which firms or where.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!