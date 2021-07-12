This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Technology >News >Elon Musk says he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology
Elon Musk says he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology
1 min read.08:32 PM ISTJef Feeley,Dana Hull, Bloomberg
'I was offered several high-paid jobs on Wall Street. I declined,' Elon Musk told his lawyer during questioning at a trial in Wilmington, Delaware, over the company’s SolarCity acquisition in 2016
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Elon Musk said he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology.
Elon Musk said he turned down Wall Street jobs to focus on technology.
“I was offered several high-paid jobs on Wall Street. I declined," Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer told his lawyer during questioning at a trial in Wilmington, Delaware, over the company’s SolarCity acquisition in 2016.
“I was offered several high-paid jobs on Wall Street. I declined," Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer told his lawyer during questioning at a trial in Wilmington, Delaware, over the company’s SolarCity acquisition in 2016.
Musk attended the University of Pennsylvania and moved to Silicon Valley during the dot-com boom. He founded a company that eventually became PayPal Holdings Inc., and made his first millions when PayPal was sold to EBay Inc.
On the stand Monday, Musk said he was offered jobs on Wall Street, without elaborating on which firms or where.