Elon Musk says new company xAI will examine universe, work with Twitter and Tesla1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:28 AM IST
Elon Musk's new AI company, xAI, aims to understand the universe. Musk criticized OpenAI and Google for not considering risks to humans. xAI will work closely with Twitter and Tesla, using public tweets to train its AI models.
Elon Musk on Friday said the purpose of his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will be to "understand the universe."
