X owner and SpaceX CEO claims Starlink is the only high-bandwidth internet system covering Earth and could deliver 90% of space-based internet traffic next year.

X owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Starlink is the only high-bandwidth internet system covering the entire planet, and that it could soon be carrying 90% of all space-based internet traffic by next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk was responding to a post by an X account called Mario Nawfal, who said there are about 6,290 active Starlink satellites in the world, and that these satellites are capable of providing connectivity in areas with unreliable or non-existent coverage.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Replying to Nawfal's post, Musk wrote, "Starlink is the only high-bandwidth Internet system that covers all of Earth. It will probably deliver over 90% of all space-based Internet traffic next year." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpaceX's brainchild, Starlink, is the satellite internet service that provides internet services to remote locations worldwide. It is one of the most successful ventures of Elon Musk, who also leads EV giant Tesla as its CEO and runs social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Starlink recently faced a major setback after the country's Supreme Court blocked its bank accounts while an ongoing dispute with X rage on. Musk had then taken on X to call Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes a “dictator" and raise concerns over the “illegal action" by the Brazil SC.

Brazil's Supreme Court also blocked X in the country after the social media app refused to name a legal representative. In its order, the judge said that X will remain blocked until all orders were complied with – this includes payment of more than $3 million in fines and naming a legal representative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The judge also said anyone using VPN to access X, formerly Twitter, would be subject to daily fines of 50,000 reais ($8,900 or ₹7,46,621).

The judge, Alexandre de Moraes, wrote that X has been contributing to “an environment of total impunity and lawlessness in Brazilian social networks, including during the 2024 local elections"….“Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country."