Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is not happy with the Big Tech companies including Google and Facebook. While responding to a tweet, Musk said talent goes to waste in the big technology companies.

A Twitter user, JD Ross, tweeted, “Google’s greatest evil is grooming brilliant 22 year olds into becoming complacent careerists instead of ambitious founders who might one day compete with them."

Replying to the tweet, Musk said, “Most big companies in tech have turned into places where talent goes to die.".

To which, a Twitter user replied, "first 6 months at Boeing was "sit here in this corner with your outdated PC and type these old paper copies of Mil specs into a broken word document that will crashes multiple times during the day..."

Some Twitter users didn't agree with Musk's views, “Google actually offers a challenging environment with top-notch individuals and financial and promotional rewards based on high performance and innovation. It’s a great place to build a career and make money early on, and then make a move."

In February, Musk on Twitter started process to recruit for Tesla’s artificial intelligence team.

“Join AI at Tesla!" Musk tweeted. The artificial intelligence team “reports directly to me [and] we meet/email/text almost every day."

“A PhD is definitely not required," Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Twitter on Feb. 2. I “don’t care if you even graduated high school," Musk said.

Instead, Musk is looking for those with a “deep understanding" of artificial intelligence. And while, "[e]ducational background is irrelevant," all candidates “must pass hardcore coding test," Musk said.

