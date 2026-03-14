Elon Musk says Tesla’s ‘Terafab’ AI chip manufacturing project to launch next week

Tesla is preparing to move forward with a massive semiconductor manufacturing project aimed at meeting its rapidly growing artificial intelligence needs.

On Saturday (March 14), Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company’s “Terafab” project — a giga-sized AI chip manufacturing facility — could launch within the next seven days. The facility is expected to produce large volumes of advanced processors required for Tesla’s artificial intelligence systems used in vehicles.

Growing AI demand drives chip factory plan Musk has previously indicated that Tesla may need to build its own semiconductor manufacturing facility to meet its escalating demand for AI chips.

Speaking last year, he said Tesla would “probably have to build a gigantic chip fab” to support its artificial intelligence ambitions. In November, Musk again suggested that creating Tesla’s own “Terafab” could be the only viable solution to supply the enormous number of chips the company requires.

Last month, Musk noted that Tesla’s demand for AI processors could exceed even the “best-case output” from existing suppliers and strategic partners.

Capacity could rival the world’s largest chipmakers The proposed Terafab facility would likely operate at more than 100,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM) — a scale that could place Tesla among the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers.

Currently, Tesla relies heavily on leading chip producers such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology.

Tesla’s AI push requires massive computing power Tesla’s push into artificial intelligence is expanding rapidly. As a global carmaker Tesla operates some of the industry’s largest AI supercomputing clusters to train autonomous driving systems and robotics models.

The company already uses tens of thousands of GPUs from Nvidia to train AI models.

Following the cancellation of Tesla’s Dojo chip program, the company plans to rely on its AI5 processors to power both its vehicles and humanoid robots while also deploying them in data centers.

Tesla could become its own chipmaker With the Terafab initiative, Tesla could eventually transform itself into an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) — designing and producing its own semiconductors.

Such a move would give the company greater control over its AI hardware supply chain while supporting the development of next-generation autonomous vehicles, robotics platforms and large-scale AI systems.

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