Elon Musk says Twitter is ditching gray ‘official’ check mark hours after launch
The label was supposed to indicate whether the social-media company had verified the authenticity of an account
Elon Musk has already dumped the gray “official" check mark.
Hours after Twitter Inc. started rolling out the label verifying the authenticity of a user’s account, Mr. Musk, Twitter’s new owner, said he was getting rid of it.
“I just killed it," Mr. Musk said in a tweet in response to Marques Brownlee, a tech influencer, who posted that his official label was gone.
Instead, Mr. Musk pointed to Twitter Blue, the company’s revamped subscription service that charges people $7.99 to obtain blue check marks and other benefits.
“Blue check will be the great leveler," Mr. Musk said.
The rollback of the new verification system comes after two tumultuous weeks at Twitter since Mr. Musk has taken over the platform. He has pushed through numerous changes, including dissolving the company board, laying off thousands of employees and overhauling the platform’s products.
The company’s relationship with advertisers has also soured, as companies pulled their spending from the site. Mr. Musk has said Twitter has had “a massive drop in revenue" and that he has tried to address activists’ concerns about the company’s content moderation.
His approach contrasts with much of the advice management gurus have given for decades on how to run companies in the early days after a takeover.
“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," Mr. Musk said in a tweet Wednesday. “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."
Mr. Musk later on Wednesday, in an online question-and-answer session on Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio chat service, said he didn’t intend to do dumb things.
“If we don’t try bold moves, how will we make great improvements?" Mr. Musk said. “These come with some risks. The key is to be extremely agile."
Mr. Musk took several questions from David Cohen, the chief executive of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a trade organization. In one exchange, Mr. Cohen asked how Mr. Musk thought Twitter was doing regarding criteria important to advertisers, including scale, relevance, brand safety, impact on advertisers’ bottom line and creativity.
Mr. Musk replied that Twitter probably wasn’t doing great on any of those for now. He added that improving the relevance of advertisements shown to users is a priority for Twitter in the coming months.
Mr. Musk also expanded on his rationale for scrapping the official label, calling it an “aesthetic nightmare."
He said it was “simply another way of creating a two-class system."
Twitter officials said late Tuesday that the company was introducing an official label to distinguish between accounts that have subscribed to Twitter Blue and paid for blue check marks and those that have been authenticated by the company.
Accounts that were eligible to receive an official label included those of governments, companies, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures, said Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter, according to her LinkedIn profile.
For a few hours on Wednesday, Twitter designated the accounts of media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and celebrities such as Taylor Swift as official. The labels were removed before noon Eastern time.
Adding to the confusion Wednesday, Ms. Crawford said the official label will be a part of the Twitter Blue launch in a scaled-back fashion.
“We are just focusing on government and commercial entities to begin with," she said in a tweet Wednesday, after Mr. Musk said he was getting rid of the official label. “What you saw him mention was the fact that we’re not focusing on giving individuals the ‘Official’ label right now."
Later Wednesday, Ms. Crawford retweeted an update from Twitter’s help center, which said Twitter isn’t currently putting an “official" label on accounts.
Ms. Crawford herself became a symbol of the recent chaotic atmosphere at Twitter when a photo of her sleeping at work posted days after Mr. Musk completed his takeover went viral.
Mr. Musk’s rapid-fire changes have created turbulence, particularly around verification. The company’s blue check mark had become a point of contention among some Twitter users, who saw it as a symbol of classism. Mr. Musk played into that, calling the subscription blue-check rollout a “Power to the people" move.
Many prominent Twitter users, however, scoffed at the idea of having to pay for Twitter Blue.
Twitter Blue was supposed to launch Saturday, but many users weren’t able to activate the update. The company pushed back the relaunch of Twitter Blue until after Election Day.
The revamped Twitter Blue service doesn’t verify the identities of Twitter accounts, unlike the verification system that was in place before Mr. Musk’s purchase of the company.
Some social-media and cybersecurity professionals said the new system could make it harder to verify which accounts are authentic if anyone willing to pay $7.99 can obtain blue check marks without identification verification.
Mr. Musk said during the Q&A that the company’s $7.99 subscription service aims to raise the costs for bad actors creating deceptive accounts.
“It starts to get expensive," he said. “You need a lot of credit cards and a lot of phones, and eventually, they will stop trying."
Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter, also spoke during the Q&A, reiterating that Twitter hasn’t changed its moderation policies.
He said that while banning accounts is one option, Twitter is also looking at other ways to mitigate content it deems harmful. He said there are tools the company hasn’t “fully explored in the past," such as using warning messages and reducing how many people see posts.