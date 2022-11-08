Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently ban users who impersonate others4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 05:20 PM IST
The platform’s new owner announced the policy after Kathy Griffin and other celebrities sent tweets under his name
The platform’s new owner announced the policy after Kathy Griffin and other celebrities sent tweets under his name
Elon Musk is cracking down on people who impersonate others on Twitter, tightening policies and banning celebrities including Kathy Griffin who had posed as him.