Elon Musk says Twitter won’t be ‘free-for-all hellscape’
- Marketers worry about the Tesla CEO’s stance on content moderation, potential conflicts in auto advertising if the Twitter deal completes
Elon Musk is expected to complete a takeover of Twitter Inc. this week, barring a last-minute snag. Madison Avenue isn’t sold on the deal.
Advertisers are concerned about the billionaire’s plans to soften content moderation and what they say are potential conflicts of interest in auto advertising, given that he is chief executive of Tesla Inc., say people familiar with the situation.
Mr. Musk said this spring that as owner of Twitter he would reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account, which the platform suspended indefinitely after linking Mr. Trump’s comments to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That would be a red line for some brands, said Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, a leading ad-buying agency that represents blue-chip brands.
About a dozen of GroupM’s clients, which own an array of well-known consumer brands, have told the agency to pause all their ads on Twitter if Mr. Trump’s account is reinstated, Ms. Taylor said. Others are in wait-and-see mode. Ms. Taylor said she expects to hear from many more clients if Mr. Trump’s account returns.
“That doesn’t mean that we won’t be entertaining lots of emails and phone calls as soon as a transaction goes through," Ms. Taylor said. “I anticipate we’ll be busy."
In a message to advertisers on Twitter on Thursday, Mr. Musk said he was buying the company to “have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner." He said Twitter “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Mr. Musk said in addition to following laws, Twitter must be “warm and welcoming to all."
He said Twitter aims to be a platform that “strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise."
Twitter’s chief customer officer, Sarah Personette, tweeted that she had a discussion with Mr. Musk on Wednesday evening. “Our continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged," she wrote. “Looking forward to the future!"
Mr. Trump has said he wouldn’t rejoin Twitter even if allowed. Representatives for Tesla and Mr. Trump didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Musk is nearing completion of the acquisition of Twitter after a monthslong legal battle in which he tried to back out of the $44 billion deal he agreed to in April. The judge overseeing the legal fight said if the deal doesn’t close by Friday she will schedule a November trial.
Twitter sent an email to some ad buyers earlier this week letting them know that the company is working with “the buyer" to close the acquisition by Friday and to acknowledge that Twitter is aware that advertisers have a lot of questions, according to the email, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The email, which didn’t name Mr. Musk, said Twitter would work “with the potential buyer to answer quickly."
Advertising provided 89% of Twitter’s $5.08 billion revenue in 2021. Mr. Musk has said he hates advertising. In a series of tweets earlier this year, he suggested Twitter should move toward subscriptions and remove ads from Twitter Blue, a premium program that gives users additional features.
Mr. Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist" and has said Twitter should be more cautious about removing tweets or banning users.
Mr. Musk may have reasons to avoid any drastic changes to Twitter’s ad business. Twitter will take on $13 billion in debt in the deal. The online ad markets already are shaky, amid concerns about the economy, with Snap Inc. and Alphabet Inc. posting lower-than-expected revenue results for the September quarter.
Like other ad-supported social-media platforms, Twitter provides advertisers with adjacency controls, tools that are meant to ensure ads don’t appear next to certain content the brands deem objectionable.
Some ad buyers said Twitter lags behind its competitors in providing so-called brand safety features. Joshua Lowcock, global chief media officer at UM Worldwide, an ad agency owned by Interpublic Group of Cos., called Twitter’s adjacency controls inadequate and “poorly thought through."
Ad agency Omnicom Media Group evaluates the major social-media platforms’ progress on brand-safety tools every quarter. In July, Omnicom rated Twitter’s progress behind that of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, according to a document reviewed by the Journal. Robert Pearsall, managing director of social activation at Omnicom Media Group, said Twitter has made agreements to improve its brand-safety controls to meet Omnicom’s standards, but it hasn’t introduced those changes to the market yet.
“There are significant concerns about the implications of a possible change to content moderation policy," he said. Twitter has said it is working on tools to give advertisers a better idea of where their ads appear.
Automotive manufacturers have expressed concerns about advertising on Twitter under Mr. Musk’s ownership, given his role at electric-vehicle juggernaut Tesla, some ad buyers said. Advertisers often share data with Twitter and other platforms—on their own customers or people that are in the market for a car—to help target their ads at the right people. Some auto companies will be wary of doing so, out of concern that data may leak to Tesla, the buyers said.
Though Twitter relies on ad dollars, it isn’t one of the biggest players in the digital ad economy. The company gets about 1.1% of U.S. digital ad spending, according to Insider Intelligence, a much smaller slice than Google, Meta Platforms Inc. or Amazon.com Inc.
Already, there have been signs of anxiety on Madison Avenue about Mr. Musk’s takeover of Twitter. In July, the company reported a 1% decrease in second-quarter revenue, which it blamed on uncertainty over the deal as well as broader pressures in the digital ad market.
Given Mr. Musk’s past remarks on advertising, some advertisers wonder if Mr. Musk may exit the ad business entirely.
“The question we keep getting asked is: Do we think Musk will turn off ads completely?" said UM Worldwide’s Mr. Lowcock.