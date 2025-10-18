Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds

Tech mogul Elon Musk has revealed that X will overhaul its recommendation system over the next few weeks, removing all existing heuristics in favour of a fully AI-driven model.

In a post shared on 17 October, Musk said the platform’s in-house artificial intelligence, Grok, will take over the task of matching users with content they are most likely to enjoy. “The 𝕏 recommendation system is evolving very rapidly. We are aiming for deletion of all heuristics within 4 to 6 weeks,” he wrote.

Grok to “read every post and watch every video” According to the Tesla CEO, Grok will process over 100 million posts and videos every day as part of its recommendation work. The system aims to learn directly from user behaviour and content trends, rather than relying on static rules or manual tuning.

Musk suggested that this approach will significantly improve the way X surfaces relevant content, ensuring that posts with genuine engagement potential reach wider audiences, which includes those from smaller or newer accounts.

“This should address the new user or small account problem, where you post something great, but nobody sees it,” Musk added.

Also Read | Elon Musk announces Grokipedia early Beta version 0.1: What all to expect

Also Read | Elon Musk confirms Grokipedia Version 0.1 coming soon

More control over personalised feeds The upcoming update will also introduce new user controls, allowing people to adjust their feeds dynamically. Users will be able to fine-tune what they see “temporarily or permanently just by asking Grok,” Musk said, signalling a move towards conversational customisation powered by the AI assistant.

This marks one of the most ambitious uses of artificial intelligence in social media recommendation systems to date, potentially reshaping how users interact with the X platform.

Users will be able to fine-tune what they see “temporarily or permanently just by asking Grok,” Musk said, signalling a move towards conversational customisation powered by the AI assistant.

A step further in Musk’s AI plans The announcement aligns with Musk’s broader push to integrate advanced AI across his companies. Grok, developed under his xAI venture, was introduced earlier this year as a conversational assistant integrated within X Premium.

Meanwhile, the xAI chief on Thursday openly acknowledged that X, the microblogging platform he owns, has been underpaying its content creators. He also commended Google-owned YouTube for handling creator payments more effectively.