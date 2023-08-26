Elon Musk posted a photo on X featuring his son, X Æ A-XII. In the picture, the child is seen standing in front of a prominent X logo (formerly recognized as Twitter). Musk shared the image without including any caption.

In Elon Musk's shared image, his son, lovingly referred to as Lil X, can be observed donning a white t-shirt along with knee-length khaki pants. He's captured holding a tumbler in his hand, with a wide, joyful grin on his face, as he gazes directly at the camera. Positioned before a large white X emblem displayed on a black wall, the scene is captured perfectly. Just a few hours have passed since the post was shared. Since its upload, the post has gained immense popularity, amassing nearly 27.7 million views and counting. The figures continue to rise rapidly. The X post has garnered numerous likes and comments as well. Several individuals have responded to the image with expressions of "Adorable."

“Attitude toh aise dikha rha jaise 'X' ishke baap ka hai [Showing so much attitude as if X belongs to his father]," an X user joked.

“X and X," posted another. “Cutie," commented another user.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has reacted to former US President Donald J. Trump's comeback post on the platform. Earlier, Trump had posted his first post on the social media platform since being reinstated in November last year.

In a post on X, Trump had shared a mugshot of himself from his booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia along with the words, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!"

Responding to Trump's post, Elon Musk wrote, ‘Next level’.

Trump launched his second bid for the White House on November 15 but decided to skip the Republican primary debate on Fox News in favour of an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, which was streamed on X and prominently shared by Elon Musk. The 46-minute conversation has been viewed over 250 million times on X.