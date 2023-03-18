Elon Musk shares ‘unorthodox’ job titles that may exist in the future

Elon Musk shares ‘unorthodox’ job titles that may exist in the future2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
- In a tweet earlier today, Elon Musk said that the company will open source all code used to recommend tweets.
In a recent Twitter post, Elon Musk has shared names of unusual job titles that may exist in future. In the tweet, he has posted an image titled ‘Jobs in the future’ with names and visual description of six different titles.
These include Gravity eater, Quantum hunter, Glitch dreamer, Void deer and Boson cutter. Although the name of the last one is unclear, Twitter user @ThenaFi_ replied to the post saying “That last one is $THE farmer".
Here’s the link to the post:
As always, Musk’s tweet has garnered multiple responses from different users on Twitter.
Replying to Musk’s post, one user wrote “You forgot Eldrich entity or is that where void deer was going 🤣 I think we can do better than that though."
“I think it's not much of a stretch to say software jobs are going to go first. many backends are basically the same components arranged in different ways. I'll be surprised if AI isn't doing the heavy lifting here within 2 years," a user replied.
“Will jobs still exist in 2025?," said another.
“I assumed those already existed and positions were filled," wrote another user.
“Those are cool titles though! Who wouldn’t want to be a Quantum Hunter?!" replied another.
Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO has shared some latest update that the micro blogging site will undergo. In a tweet, the owner said that the company will open source all code used to recommend tweets.
Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st, he wrote in a tweet. Musk contended that the recommendation algorithm used at Twitter is overly complicated and not fully understood inside the company.
"People will discover many silly things, but we'll patch issues as soon as they're found!" Musk tweeted.
"Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality," he added.
