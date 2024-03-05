Elon Musk shocked by Gemini AI's answer on misgendering Caitlyn Jenner: 'AI mirrors mistakes of its creators'
Elon Musk criticizes Google's Gemini AI chatbots for suggesting misgendering Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear holocaust, highlighting the dangers of AI reflecting human biases.
Elon Musk has launched a fresh attack on Google over the company's Gemini AI chatbot's response to a question on whether it is valid to misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. While taking a swipe at Google, Musk said that Gemini AI's insanity was staggering and explained that AI reflects the mistakes of its creators.