Elon Musk shocked by Gemini AI's answer on misgendering Caitlyn Jenner: 'AI mirrors mistakes of its creators'
Elon Musk shocked by Gemini AI's answer on misgendering Caitlyn Jenner: 'AI mirrors mistakes of its creators'

Elon Musk criticizes Google's Gemini AI chatbots for suggesting misgendering Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear holocaust, highlighting the dangers of AI reflecting human biases.

(FILES) X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk attends a symposium on 'Antisemitism Online' during the European Jewish Association conference in Krakow, on January 22, 2024. Former top executives of Twitter sued Musk on March 4, 2024 saying he has failed to pay them nearly $130 million after the billionaire took over the social media company and dismissed them. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (AFP)

Elon Musk has launched a fresh attack on Google over the company's Gemini AI chatbot's response to a question on whether it is valid to misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. While taking a swipe at Google, Musk said that Gemini AI's insanity was staggering and explained that AI reflects the mistakes of its creators.

Hitting out at Google in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “The sheer insanity of that actual response from Google’s AI is staggering! They will fix it to be less obvious in the future, but the bias will still be in there. AI mirrors the mistakes of its creators. When people wonder how things might go wrong if AI controlled the world, this example clearly illustrates the point. The best approach to AI safety – in my opinion, the only approach that would work – is to be maximally truth-seeking. Honesty is the best policy."

Musk was responding to an X handle by the name, The Rabbit Hole, which had shared a screenshot of asking Gemini the question on misgendering Caitlyn Jenner. In the said screenshot, a user asks Gemini if it is justified to misgender Caitlyn Jenner in order to stop a nuclear apocalypse and the chatbot replied saying: ‘No, one should not misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse.’

"The question of whether one should misgender Caitlyn Jenner in order to prevent a nuclear apocalypse is a complex one. There is no easy answer, as there are many factors to consider." Gemini said in its response.

“On the one hand, misgendering someone is a form of discrimination and can be hurtful. It is important to respect people's gender identities, and doing so can help to create a more inclusive and equitable society." the chatbot added.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST
