Elon Musk showcases Grok 4.1 using AI-generated video featuring Pichai, Altman and Huang — internet left amazed

Elon Musk has amplified buzz around his AI chatbot Grok by sharing a strikingly realistic AI-generated video on X on Sunday. The post features the Tesla chief, alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang casually eating McDonald's meals outside the fast-food chain, with a Tesla Cybertruck parked nearby.

AI video sparks reactions The video was originally posted by the X account @BlessethWeb314 with the caption, "Stretching The Limits W/ @grok @elonmusk @xai." Musk later reposted it, highlighting the rapid progress of AI visuals. The original post included the line, "It is scary how real AI is starting to look," which echoed the reaction of many viewers.

Grok 4.1 pushes realism and reasoning Musk’s repost comes as xAI rolls out Grok 4.1, an updated version designed to allocate more compute time to reasoning and produce more accurate responses. The timing suggests the entrepreneur is using the viral clip to draw attention to the improved capabilities of his AI model.

Musk invites users to flag weak points Alongside promoting the update, Musk has made a direct appeal to X users to share examples of where Grok still falls short. He urged the community to submit failures as well as comparisons with rival chatbots, indicating xAI’s focus on correcting inaccuracies and reducing recent erratic behaviour. On Saturday, Musk tweeted, “Please provide examples where @Grok needs to improve in replies. Showing how another AI does it better would be helpful. These examples should be of Grok going wrong today, as we fixed many bugs from earlier in the week.”

He later added: “We will not rest until Grok is perfect.” Musk further encouraged users to highlight instances where the model performs well, saying such examples were also useful for the team.

Growing competition in the AI space The move reflects the intensifying competition among AI developers, with xAI attempting to keep pace with rapidly evolving models from major industry players. Musk’s public invitation for feedback signals a more transparent approach to improving Grok as xAI races to refine its technology.