X CEO Elon Musk on Thursday took a jibe at the media and said that it's hard to differentiate between the real press and parody. Taking to X, (formerly Twitter), Musk tweeted an image which read, “The New Woke Times" with the caption “I love their new caption". Giving a reply to a comment on this above-mentioned post, Musk said, “Hard to tell the difference between real press and parody these days."

Earlier on August 16, Elon Musk's X platform delayed access to links to content on the Reuters and New York Times websites as well as rivals like Facebook and Instagram, the Washington Post reported.

The aforementioned affected websites suffered a delay of about 5 seconds while clicking a link on the X before the webpage loaded, citing tests it conducted yesterday, the Washington Post added.

Earlier, Musk talked about press freedom and urged journalists that if they want more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on X.

“If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!"

Musk Elon expressed in a candid tweet that there are currently no outstanding social networks. While acknowledging the possibility of failure, he emphasised his commitment to creating a truly exceptional platform.

"The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks" right now. We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one," Musk said in a tweet.

He also said, “Although there are some bad things in the world, remember that there are many good things too."

Earlier on April 12, Elon Musk in an interview with media outlet BBC said that it is not possible for the micro-blogging site Twitter to ensure a similar parametre of freedom of speech as is offered in US and other Western countries.

The Tesla CEO said that in India the social media rules are stricter than they are in other western countries.

BBC conducted an interview conducted on Twitter Spaces, where Elon Musk said, "The rules in India for what can appear on social media are quite strict, and we can't go beyond the laws of a country... if we have a choice of either our people go to prison, or we comply with the laws, we'll comply with the laws."

