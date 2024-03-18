Elon Musk's xAI has announced that the company is making its generative AI chatbot, Grok open source, fulfilling a promise made by its founder around a week ago. Soon after taking Grok AI open source, Musk also took a jibe at OpenAI renewing the hostilities that have been prevalent ever since the billionaire filed a lawsuit against his former company earlier this month.

While informing about making Grok open source, xAI wrote in a blogpost, “We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, our large language model. Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI."

“This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue." the company added.

