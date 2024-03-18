Elon Musk takes a jibe at OpenAI after open-sourcing Grok AI: 'Tell me more about…'
Elon Musk's xAI makes its generative AI chatbot, Grok, open source, fulfilling a recent promise. The company released the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, a 314 billion parameter model trained from scratch.
Elon Musk's xAI has announced that the company is making its generative AI chatbot, Grok open source, fulfilling a promise made by its founder around a week ago. Soon after taking Grok AI open source, Musk also took a jibe at OpenAI renewing the hostilities that have been prevalent ever since the billionaire filed a lawsuit against his former company earlier this month.