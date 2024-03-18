Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk takes a jibe at OpenAI after open-sourcing Grok AI: 'Tell me more about…'

Elon Musk takes a jibe at OpenAI after open-sourcing Grok AI: 'Tell me more about…'

Livemint

Elon Musk's xAI makes its generative AI chatbot, Grok, open source, fulfilling a recent promise. The company released the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, a 314 billion parameter model trained from scratch.

OpenAI Calls Elon Musk ‘Incoherent’ in Legal Filing

Elon Musk's xAI has announced that the company is making its generative AI chatbot, Grok open source, fulfilling a promise made by its founder around a week ago. Soon after taking Grok AI open source, Musk also took a jibe at OpenAI renewing the hostilities that have been prevalent ever since the billionaire filed a lawsuit against his former company earlier this month.

While informing about making Grok open source, xAI wrote in a blogpost, “We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, our large language model. Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI."

“This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue." the company added.

