Elon Musk takes jab at Instagram users, claims their 'IQ is less than 100'2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- Musk took a dig at Instagram for its open sign-up policy and stated that its users have an IQ level that falls below 100. He ridiculed the platform and insinuated that its users are lacking in intelligence.
In a recent tweet, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, took a dig at Instagram, which is owned by Meta. Musk criticized Instagram for allowing unrestricted sign-ups and claimed that its users have an IQ level below 100. He mocked the platform and suggested that its users lack intelligence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×