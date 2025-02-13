Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has lauded his forthcoming AI chatbot, Grok 3, as a model surpassing all previous releases, revealing that it is in the final stages of development and set to debut within weeks.

Speaking via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, Musk described the AI’s capabilities as “scary smart” and noted that Grok 3 had been trained on synthetic data. He explained that the model is designed to reflect on its own errors, continuously revisiting data to ensure logical consistency.

“We’re really in the final stages of polishing Grok 3 and probably it gets released in about a week or two, so pretty soon,” he said. “But I don’t want to be hasty with the release.”

Musk was interviewed by Omar Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, during a discussion that touched upon AI advancements, government reform, and his ongoing feud with OpenAI’s Sam Altman. The UAE, keen to establish itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, has recently distanced itself from China in an effort to align more closely with US interests.

Ongoing Dispute with OpenAI Musk also criticised OpenAI, the company he co-founded in 2015, for shifting from its original mission of open-source, non-profit AI development. He derided its transition into a for-profit entity, stating, “OpenAI is meant to be open source, non-profit, and now they changed the name to closed for maximum profit AI. They’re after money next level.”

Musk is currently orchestrating an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI, a move that Altman has dismissed as an attempt to impede the company’s progress. The two tech moguls have been embroiled in a long-running dispute over OpenAI’s commercial trajectory.

Role in the Trump Administration In a striking moment, Musk appeared on screen wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words “TECH SUPPORT” and joked that his primary role now is providing technical support for the White House.

As head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has spearheaded an aggressive effort to modernise federal technology and slash public spending. His initiatives have led to billions of dollars in cancelled contracts and a voluntary resignation programme that has seen around three per cent of the civilian workforce exit their roles.

The administration has also moved swiftly to dismantle key federal agencies, including the US Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, while openly considering the abolition of the Education Department.

“We need to spend less money and get better results,” Musk said, likening his efforts to a large-scale corporate turnaround.