Elon Musk teases Tesla’s flying Roadster prototype, promises ‘crazy technology’ on Rogan podcast

Tech mogul Elon Musk has once again teased his long-held dream of building a flying car, revealing plans to showcase a prototype “before the end of the year.” Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Tesla and SpaceX chief claimed the long-delayed second-generation Roadster will feature “crazy technology” that could redefine what a car even is, though, as with many of Musk’s bold promises, the timeline remains uncertain.

The comments came during Musk’s latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, recorded in the United States. When asked why the next-generation Tesla Roadster has been delayed for years, Musk responded that the company was “getting close” to demonstrating the prototype. He added that the unveiling would be “unforgettable — whether it’s good or bad.” The project, first announced in 2017 and expected to launch in 2020, has since been postponed multiple times.

Hinting at a Flying Future As the discussion turned to design details, Musk suggested the new Roadster could blur the line between car and aircraft. “It has crazy technology,” he said. “Like, is it even a car? I’m not sure. It looks like a car, but it’s crazier than anything James Bond.” While Rogan asked if the vehicle might feature “retractable wings,” Musk dodged specifics, quipping that he “can’t do the unveil before the unveil.”

His remarks reignited speculation that Tesla may be experimenting with a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) concept — essentially a battery-powered aircraft that could lift off like a helicopter and fly short distances.

History of Ambitious Deadlines If history is any guide, Musk’s “end of year” timeline should be taken with a pinch of salt. The billionaire is known for unveiling prototypes years before they reach production. Previous ventures, from the futuristic Hyperloop to the “Cybercab” autonomous taxi, have either stalled or arrived in far more limited form than promised. Even his Boring Company’s Las Vegas tunnel — once billed as a high-speed transport revolution — now ferries Teslas driven by humans at modest speeds.

Musk insisted that the new Roadster’s technology is “crazy, crazy,” hinting at some form of experimental propulsion system. However, he offered no technical explanation for how such a system would operate, nor how it might comply with safety and aviation regulations. Rogan admitted he was “getting a limited amount of information,” while Musk offered to show him the prototype in person — though he stopped short of confirming when that might happen.

AI-generated graphic of flying cars.

Flying Cars Still a Distant Dream Despite decades of effort from inventors and startups, flying cars have never achieved commercial viability. Regulatory hurdles, safety concerns, and the need for specialised pilot training continue to ground most concepts.