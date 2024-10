The launch of Elon Musk's promised Robotaxi has begun. This comes after Tesla fans were kept waiting after the event was delayed. As many as 3.3 million viewers joined the online livestream on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans have waited for years after the billionaire first promised a car that could drive itself.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!