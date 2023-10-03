Elon Musk tests new video game streaming feature on X, netizens react ‘RIP Twitch’
Elon Musk's social media platform X tests video game streaming, facing technical issues. The new feature puts Musk's X in direct competition with Amazon-owned game streaming platform Twitch.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has tested out a new video game streaming feature which will give competition to the likes of Twitch and YouTube. Musk had first live-streamed himself playing Diablo IV dungeon on Sunday and conducted another live-stream today.