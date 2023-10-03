Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has tested out a new video game streaming feature which will give competition to the likes of Twitch and YouTube. Musk had first live-streamed himself playing Diablo IV dungeon on Sunday and conducted another live-stream today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The live stream on October 3 lasted around 40 minutes and witnessed 1.5 viewers tuning in to watch the billionaire play the video game with many users on the platform complaining of issues like flickering and high-pitched voice frequency. Musk himself admitted that there remains 'something to be fixed' for the live-streaming feature.

Meanwhile, Musk's earlier broadcast lasted for around 52 minutes, with a lot of time during the start of the stream being wasted on getting technical issues sorted out.

Musk while informing about the video game streaming session on X, wrote, “Tested the 𝕏 video game streamer system last night. It works! Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon tonight live on this platform."

Reacting to Musk's post on X, one user reacted 'RIP Twitch and YouTube'. Meanwhile, another user wrote 'You're the best gamer I've ever seen'.

X (Twitter) vs Twitch: Following up on his promise to create an "everything app", Musk is trying to make X a major player in the video game streaming business, which is dominated by Amazon's Twitch. However, the new X feature is only available to users with an X Blue subscription for $8 a month.

X's recent revenue-sharing arrangements might entice some frustrated Twitch users who have been frustrated with Amazon's monetization policies, Bloomberg reported.

X's ads revenue program offers eligible creators the opportunity to directly earn money from the platform by receiving a portion of the ad revenue generated through their content. Each time a user views an ad on their post or profile, the platform generates revenue from that impression and a percentage of this revenue is shared with the creators. It is a way for creators to monetize their presence on X and be rewarded for the value they bring to the platform through their content.

