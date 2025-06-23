Elon Musk to retrain AI chatbot Grok with ‘Cleaner’ and ‘Corrected’ knowledge base: What it means for users

Elon Musk is retraining his AI chatbot Grok with a more accurate version of human knowledge to challenge platforms like ChatGPT. The upcoming Grok version will feature advanced reasoning and revise the global knowledge base, while xAI partners with Telegram for integration and revenue sharing.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated23 Jun 2025, 09:13 PM IST
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced a sweeping new direction for his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, revealing plans to retrain the system using what he calls a cleaner and more accurate version of human knowledge.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced a sweeping new direction for his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, revealing plans to retrain the system using what he calls a cleaner and more accurate version of human knowledge. (AFP)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced a sweeping new direction for his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, revealing plans to retrain the system using what he calls a cleaner and more accurate version of human knowledge.

The initiative, led by his AI company xAI, is part of Musk’s broader ambition to rival leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, which he has consistently criticised for ideological bias.

You may be interested in

Grok Unleashed : The AI Revolution Power , Wealth, Wisdom and Work (AI chatbot)

Grok Unleashed : The AI Revolution Power , Wealth, Wisdom and Work (AI chatbot)

  • CheckGrok Unleashed : The AI Revolution Power
  • CheckWealth
  • CheckWisdom and Work (AI chatbot)
Amazon

₹350

Get This

Ai Assistant - Chatbot powered by chatGPT & Grok's

Ai Assistant - Chatbot powered by chatGPT & Grok's

  • CheckAi Assistant - Chatbot powered by chatGPT & Grok's
Amazon

Get This

Smart AI ChatBot – AI Assistant

Smart AI ChatBot – AI Assistant

  • CheckSmart AI ChatBot – AI Assistant
Amazon

Get This

AI Face-Off Which Chatbot Reigns Supreme in 2025: An Insider’s Guide to the Most Powerful AI Tools of Our Time (HOW TO Series)

AI Face-Off Which Chatbot Reigns Supreme in 2025: An Insider’s Guide to the Most Powerful AI Tools of Our Time (HOW TO Series)

  • CheckAI Face-Off Which Chatbot Reigns Supreme in 2025: An Insider’s Guide to the Most Powerful AI Tools of Our Time (HOW TO Series)
Amazon

₹399

Get This

GROK-2 AI The Untold Story of Elon Musk's Frontier Revolution: A Riveting Analysis of How the Latest AI Is Redefining Reality and Pushing Boundaries (TECH GADGETS AND AI TOOLS)

GROK-2 AI The Untold Story of Elon Musk's Frontier Revolution: A Riveting Analysis of How the Latest AI Is Redefining Reality and Pushing Boundaries (TECH GADGETS AND AI TOOLS)

  • CheckGROK-2 AI The Untold Story of Elon Musk's Frontier Revolution: A Riveting Analysis of How the Latest AI Is Redefining Reality and Pushing Boundaries (TECH GADGETS AND AI TOOLS)
Amazon

₹449

Get This

Prompt Precision: Crafting Queries That Don’t Make AI Spit Nonsense

Prompt Precision: Crafting Queries That Don’t Make AI Spit Nonsense

  • CheckPrompt Precision: Crafting Queries That Don’t Make AI Spit Nonsense
Amazon

₹339

Get This

Grok and the Art of AI Chatting

Grok and the Art of AI Chatting

  • CheckGrok and the Art of AI Chatting
Amazon

₹2493

Get This

When ChatGPT Met Grok: A Tale of Code, Conflict, and Unexpected Friendship

When ChatGPT Met Grok: A Tale of Code, Conflict, and Unexpected Friendship

  • CheckWhen ChatGPT Met Grok: A Tale of Code
  • CheckConflict
  • Checkand Unexpected Friendship
Amazon

₹256

Get This

Artificial Intelligence Made Simple -- Exploring: ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok & DeepSeek: Beginners Guide for Learning AI ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok (xAI), and DeepSeek ... - AI Made Simple Series Book 1)

Artificial Intelligence Made Simple -- Exploring: ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok & DeepSeek: Beginners Guide for Learning AI ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok (xAI), and DeepSeek ... - AI Made Simple Series Book 1)

  • CheckArtificial Intelligence Made Simple -- Exploring: ChatGPT
  • CheckGemini
  • CheckGrok & DeepSeek: Beginners Guide for Learning AI ChatGPT
  • CheckGemini
  • CheckGrok (xAI)
  • Checkand DeepSeek ... - AI Made Simple Series Book 1)
Amazon

₹449

Get This

Prompt Domination: The AI Toolkit

Prompt Domination: The AI Toolkit

  • CheckPrompt Domination: The AI Toolkit
Amazon

₹174

Get This

In a series of posts shared on social media platform X, Musk said the forthcoming version of the chatbot, tentatively named Grok 3.5 or potentially Grok 4, will possess “advanced reasoning” and will be tasked with revising the global knowledge base. “We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors,” he wrote.

The entrepreneur, who has long voiced concerns about what he terms an ideological “mind virus” infecting current AI systems, described the move as a step towards creating a less constrained, more objective artificial intelligence. He encouraged users to contribute so-called “divisive facts”, statements that are politically incorrect but, in his view, grounded in truth, for inclusion in Grok’s training data.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Grok AI now runs on Microsoft Azure despite OpenAI lawsuit

In other news, xAI also struck a significant partnership deal with messaging giant Telegram last month. As part of the agreement, xAI will invest $300 million to integrate Grok into the Telegram ecosystem over the next year. The arrangement, which includes both cash and equity components, also features a revenue-sharing model whereby Telegram will receive 50 per cent of all subscription revenues generated via Grok on its platform.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov confirmed the collaboration on X, stating that the integration is designed to expand Grok’s reach to the messaging app’s vast user base, currently estimated at over one billion globally. Durov also sought to address potential privacy concerns, assuring users that Grok would only have access to content that is explicitly shared with it during interactions.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsElon Musk to retrain AI chatbot Grok with ‘Cleaner’ and ‘Corrected’ knowledge base: What it means for users
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.