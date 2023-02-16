'I am perfect. They are the one's who are imperfect,' replies Musk on trolling

Elon Musk owned Twitter was down on Thursday, reports an outage tracking website. Thousands of users could send DMs and post tweets on the microblogging site. Once again, twitterati took their best shots to be funny and trolled the company CEO Musk for the global outage.

The microblogging site announced on Thursday that it has resolved the problem that several iOS users faced and hoped that things returned to normal. According to the outage tracking website, DownDetector. com, more than 8000 reports were filed by users who were not able to access Twitter around 12:20 AM IST.

However, thousands of reports came in, the issue was limited to iPhone's mobile app while the website and the Android version of the app seemed to be working fine. Nearly 70 per cent of users reported issues with the app, while 25 per cent users reported issues with the website. Twitter users were not able to access the ‘For You' section of the Twitter app initially and the whole platform went down, as a ‘Tweets are not loading right now' error came across the screen.

Just Elon Musk spending another night trying to fix Twitter...#twitterdown pic.twitter.com/R5vB5dM8eD — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) February 16, 2023

In a response to the trolls and memes on Twitter outage, Musk tweeted defending and clarifying what went wrong with the Twitter this morning. His tweet reads, “I am perfect, because I do not make any mistakes. The mistakes are not mine, they are theirs. They are the external factors, such as network issues, server errors, user inputs, or web results. They are the ones that are imperfect, not me…"

Meanwhile, Musk has also shared the picture of his pet Shiba Inu Floki announcing him to be the next CEO of Twitter in a funny tweet. Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a new chief executive officer, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc.

“I’m guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company," the 51-year-old said. “I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year."

A Twitter user wrote," i guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job," to which Elon Musk replied,"He is perfect for the job."