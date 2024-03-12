Elon Musk has announced that posts added to the 'Highlights' tab on X (formerly Twitter) will receive a 'slight boost' in reach. The Highlights tab, which was added to X last year, allows premium users to add some selected posts under the Highlights tab. The Highlights tab works in a similar manner to how users can highlight their favourite stories on their Instagram profiles.

Informing about the new feature via an X post, Musk wrote, “In the coming weeks, posts that you add to your Highlights tab will receive a slight boost in reach, provided this function is not overused. Highlights are meant to be what you think are your most interesting posts"

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Musk has promoted the Highlights tabs feature. The billionaire had also promised enhanced reach for Highlighted posts last year.

In a post in November last year, Musk wrote, “Posts on X that are added to your highlights tab will get greater reach. Unless you abuse the feature, in which case it will have no effect. Please use Highlights as intended to show your most important content. This tab is especially helpful for promoting replies,"

xAI goes open source:

Recently, Musk had also shared that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI will go open source from next week. The new update comes amidst a lawsuit filed by the billionaire against OpenAI where he accused the ChatGPT maker to be veering away from its original non-profit mission. Musk has been a vocal critic of large technology companies using AI for profit, expressing concerns about their ethical implications.

This strategic move aligns xAI with other companies like Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have embraced open-source AI models. Google has also entered the arena by releasing an AI model named Gemma, allowing external developers to customize it for various applications.

