Elon Musk says posts added to ‘Highlights tab’ will have higher reach but there's a catch
Elon Musk has announced that posts added to ‘Highlights tab’ will get a slight boost in reach compared to the normal posts. Highlights tab allows users to share their most interesting posts under a single tab, much like how users can save their Instagram story highlihgts.
Elon Musk has announced that posts added to the 'Highlights' tab on X (formerly Twitter) will receive a 'slight boost' in reach. The Highlights tab, which was added to X last year, allows premium users to add some selected posts under the Highlights tab. The Highlights tab works in a similar manner to how users can highlight their favourite stories on their Instagram profiles.