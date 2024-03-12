Hello User
Elon Musk says posts added to ‘Highlights tab’ will have higher reach but there's a catch

Livemint

Elon Musk has announced that posts added to ‘Highlights tab’ will get a slight boost in reach compared to the normal posts. Highlights tab allows users to share their most interesting posts under a single tab, much like how users can save their Instagram story highlihgts.

A photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter - on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Since his tumultuous takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has made an unabashed turn to the right politically, defying the orthodoxy that Silicon Valley is a citadel of well-heeled liberals beholden to Democrats. Long considered non-identifiable ideologically, Musk's politics are now hardline right wing as he uses his platform (now called X) to stoke the themes cherished by Fox News, conservative talk radio and far right movements across the West. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Elon Musk has announced that posts added to the 'Highlights' tab on X (formerly Twitter) will receive a 'slight boost' in reach. The Highlights tab, which was added to X last year, allows premium users to add some selected posts under the Highlights tab. The Highlights tab works in a similar manner to how users can highlight their favourite stories on their Instagram profiles.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla seeks tariff concession to enter Indian market, but Minister says, 'We do not tailor policy for any…'

Informing about the new feature via an X post, Musk wrote, “In the coming weeks, posts that you add to your Highlights tab will receive a slight boost in reach, provided this function is not overused. Highlights are meant to be what you think are your most interesting posts"

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Musk has promoted the Highlights tabs feature. The billionaire had also promised enhanced reach for Highlighted posts last year.

In a post in November last year, Musk wrote, “Posts on X that are added to your highlights tab will get greater reach. Unless you abuse the feature, in which case it will have no effect. Please use Highlights as intended to show your most important content. This tab is especially helpful for promoting replies,"

xAI goes open source:

Recently, Musk had also shared that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI will go open source from next week. The new update comes amidst a lawsuit filed by the billionaire against OpenAI where he accused the ChatGPT maker to be veering away from its original non-profit mission. Musk has been a vocal critic of large technology companies using AI for profit, expressing concerns about their ethical implications.

This strategic move aligns xAI with other companies like Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have embraced open-source AI models. Google has also entered the arena by releasing an AI model named Gemma, allowing external developers to customize it for various applications.

