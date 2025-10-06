Elon Musk unveils Grok Imagine v0.9 with faster, smarter AI video creation — I tested it and the results shocked me!

Elon Musk announced a major update to his Grok Imagine platform on 5 October 2025, unveiling Version 0.9 with faster, smarter, and more realistic AI video generation. The timing of the release appears to follow closely after OpenAI’s Sora 2 launch on 30 September 2025, which set off a fresh wave of competition in the AI video creation space.

Advertisement

Highlights of the Grok Imagine update Musk took to X to highlight the improvements, sharing that the latest Grok Imagine update offers instant text, image, and video generation. “Fastest text generation – Grok 4 Fast. Fastest video generation – Grok Imagine Video gen under 15 seconds. Fastest image generation – scroll and watch images appear almost instantly,” Musk shared via a reshared post from the popular account X Freeze.

Advertisement

In addition, Musk encouraged users to explore Grok’s voice-first interface. By enabling “Open App in Voice Mode” through the settings, users can now enter the app and start talking immediately, bypassing typing altogether. The feature is designed to make the app experience quicker, more efficient, and user-friendly.

Advertisement

Testing Grok Imagine update After updating my Grok app, I decided to put Grok Imagine to the test with a detailed prompt related to a futuristic robot setup. I changed the model from Auto to Grok 4 Fast Beta in the app and added the prompt given below. Later, converted the image given in the results to a video using the convert to video option using the Groke Imagine app only.

“Generate an ultra-realistic 8K image of a futuristic robotics laboratory. Sleek metallic robots working with holographic interfaces, polished reflective floors, and soft dynamic lighting. Futuristic ambient sounds with humming machinery and electronic beeps. Cinematic camera movement across the lab, realistic textures, reflections, shadows, no cartoon or animation style.”

Advertisement

The results were nothing short of impressive. Using Grok 4 Fast, the app created a video clip with breathtaking realism.

You can access the video from this link (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SUaoW7LKODtH5lVs_rM4QYHo-E-tPBII/view?usp=sharing) generated using the Grok Imagine.

The results were nothing short of impressive. Using Grok 4 Fast, the app created a video clip with breathtaking realism. Every detail, from the shiny metallic robots to the glowing holograms, felt lifelike. The lighting, reflections, and textures were spot on, making it clear that Grok Imagine can deliver professional-quality, high-resolution AI videos with ease.