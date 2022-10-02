Elon Musk unveils prototype of Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus, says it will cost less than a car5 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 06:16 PM IST
Prototype seen as CEO’s effort to shape perception of the company as more than just a car maker
Elon Musk showed off a new humanoid robot Friday at a Tesla Inc. artificial-intelligence event, part of the chief executive’s effort to shape public perception of the company as more than an electric-vehicle maker.