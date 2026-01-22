Elon Musk unveils roadmap for smarter AI feeds on X, pledges relevant ads

Tech mogul Elon Musk has promised major improvements to X’s artificial intelligence-driven recommendation and advertising systems, claiming users will soon see more relevant content and far fewer unwanted ads on the platform.

Musk outlines AI roadmap for X In a post on Thursday, Musk said the X AI recommendation system would be “great by mid year” and “absolutely incredible by end of year”. He suggested the changes would significantly improve how posts are surfaced to users, making the feed more engaging and personalised.

Shift towards interest-based advertising Musk also said advertising on X would become more relevant, with ads focused on products and services users actually find interesting rather than “random spam”. The comments indicate a push to refine targeting and relevance at a time when the platform is seeking to reassure advertisers.

Earlier this week, X has moved to lift the lid on how its platform decides what users see, taking a notable step towards greater openness around its recommendation technology.

X publishes feed ranking code The company has made its main feed ranking algorithm publicly accessible, releasing the complete code on GitHub. This allows developers, academics and everyday users to review how posts are prioritised and displayed, covering both regular posts and sponsored content.

Push for greater transparency By open-sourcing the system, X is offering outsiders a rare look into the mechanics that shape its timelines. The decision is aimed at increasing trust and understanding of how content gains visibility on the platform.

Musk admits system needs work Announcing the move, X owner Elon Musk conceded that the current recommendation setup is relatively basic and requires substantial refinement. However, he said sharing the code was a necessary step towards accountability and improvement, as the company works to enhance the overall quality of its feed.