Elon Musk warns Satya Nadella about OpenAI after GPT-5 launch, Microsoft CEO responds

xAI CEO Elon Musk wasn't particularly pleased on Thursday as his biggest competitor OpenAI released its latest GPT-5 model. Musk went on to fire a flurry of tweets in the coming hours, claiming that his company's Grok 4 Heavy model was still the ‘most powerful AI’ model out there and that the AI lab was planning to launch the Grok 5 model by the end of the year to give rivals a run for their money.

Musk also went on to warn Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the dangers of partnering with OpenAI, noting that the ChatGPT maker was ‘going to eat Microsoft alive’.

Nadella then responded to Musk's post with a signature calmness that one assumes with the Microsoft chief, stating, “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!”

Meanwhile, Musk also announced that Grok's new Imagine feature for video and image generation will now be available for free to all users. Notably, while OpenAI, Google and others already provide image generation for free, their video generation models like Sora and Veo 3 are usually locked under a paywall.

GPT-5 comes to Copilot: OpenAI's GPT-5 comes with a reported improvement in a number of areas compared to the previous models including coding, math, writing, health, and visual perception. The new model will be available for free to all ChatGPT users with paid users getting a higher usage limit.

However, the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft means that GPT-5 is also coming to Microsoft's suite of apps including Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI Foundry and Copilot.