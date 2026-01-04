Elon Musk warns, ‘We’re not kidding, anyone prompting Grok to make illegal content will face the consequences'

Elon Musk has issued a stern warning to users misusing X’s artificial intelligence tool Grok, following a viral trend in which users prompted the AI to alter photos of users into sexually explicit images, often depicting them in bikinis.

On Saturday, Musk retweeted a post from X’s official Safety account, adding a brief but pointed message: “We’re not kidding.” The controversy has triggered widespread outrage and regulatory scrutiny. In India, authorities have accused the platform of failing to curb AI-driven abuse.

X warns of strict action over illegal content The Safety account post outlined the company’s stance on illegal material, particularly Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and extended the warning to misuse of Grok.

“We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary,” the post said.

Musk also tweeted on Saturday,“Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

The statement directed users to X’s help pages for a detailed explanation of platform rules and enforcement measures.

Growing concern over Grok-generated explicit images The warning comes amid mounting concern over how Grok has been used to manipulate images into sexualised content. Users have reportedly exploited the tool to create synthetic images of women and minors, including bikini-clad depictions, which were then shared widely without consent.

Indian government demands urgent action India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, or MeitY, took a strong stance on Friday, issuing a notice to X and seeking an Action Taken Report within 72 hours.

The ministry called for immediate compliance to prevent the hosting, creation and uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit content “through the misuse of AI-based services like ‘Grok’ and xAI’s other services”.

In its notice, MeitY cited X’s “failure to observe statutory due diligence obligations” under the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with other applicable laws.

Questions over safeguards and compliance The government has asked X to submit a detailed report outlining the technical and organisational measures adopted or proposed for the Grok application. It has also sought clarity on the role and oversight exercised by the platform’s Chief Compliance Officer.

Other points raised include the action taken against offending content, users and accounts, and the mechanisms in place to ensure compliance with mandatory reporting requirements under Section 33 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Officials noted that the problem extends beyond fake or anonymous accounts. According to the ministry, women who post their own images or videos are also being targeted through AI prompts, image manipulation and synthetic outputs.

Legal consequences if X fails to act The ministry also warned of significant legal consequences if X does not comply with its obligations.

“Failure to observe such due diligence obligations shall result in the loss of the exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, and you shall also be liable for consequential action as provided under any law including the IT Act and BNS,” the letter stated.