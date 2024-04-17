‘Elon Musk will bring new space revolution in India and boost EV industry,' lauds, DG Indian Space Association
Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association, lauds Elon Musk for pioneering disruptive technologies in space exploration, recognizing his role in democratizing the sector.
In light of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to India, Director General of the Indian Space Association Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.) has praised Musk for his contributions to disruptive technologies, particularly within the realm of space exploration.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message