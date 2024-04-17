In light of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to India, Director General of the Indian Space Association Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.) has praised Musk for his contributions to disruptive technologies, particularly within the realm of space exploration.

Lt. Gen. Bhatt acknowledged Musk's role in ushering in what he termed as a "new space revolution," wherein private entities have begun to play a significant role in space endeavors, traditionally dominated by sovereigns and governments.

While Musk's visit to India is primarily centered around Tesla, renowned for its top-notch electric vehicles, Lt. Gen. Bhatt underscored the broader implications for India's industrial landscape. He anticipates significant opportunities for domestic manufacturing, job creation, and the introduction of state-of-the-art automotive technology to Indian consumers.

As per Lt. Gen. Bhatt, with Tesla's potential entry into the Indian market, stakeholders are optimistic about the prospects of bolstering the country's EV ecosystem and advancing sustainable mobility solutions.

He added, “As preparations unfold for Musk's visit, industry leaders and policymakers eagerly await further developments and potential collaborations that could shape the future of transportation in India. Tesla’s entry in India will provide opportunities, manufacturing will take place, jobs will come in and of course, Indian users will get the best car that is available in the world."

According to a MoneyControl report citing a senior government official, Elon Musk is likely to announce Tesla's entry into the Indian market following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22.

The official, speaking anonymously, clarified that the announcement would not be site-specific due to the requirement of board approval for such details. Instead, it is expected to be a general announcement signaling Tesla's intention to enter India. The official mentioned that Musk might express appreciation for India's EV policy and express anticipation for entering the Indian market soon.

