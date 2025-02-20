Elon Musk's xAI has claimed its Grok 3 version is the “world’s smartest AI” and is now available for free “until our servers melt”. The official account on X (formerly Twitter) also noted that X Premium and SuperGrok users will have “increased access”.

In a post on the Musk-owned social media platform, xAI said: “This is it: The world’s smartest AI, Grok 3, now available for free (until our servers melt). Try Grok 3 now: https://x.com/i/grok. X Premium+ and SuperGrok users will have increased access to Grok 3, in addition to early access to advanced features like Voice Mode” (sic)

Check all details for what's new, features, availability, and more…

‘Most Powerful Ever’ Claims xAI About Grok 3 In a series of posts, xAI claimed that Grok 3 is “the most powerful model ever”, adding that it is “crushing it in reasoning, math, coding, world knowledge, and instruction-following tasks and showing remarkable performance across a range of benchmarks”.

In terms of the benchmarks, the Grok 3 blog post said the model has “leading performance across both academic benchmarks and real-world user preferences, achieving an Elo score of 1402 in the Chatbot Arena”.

Two New Features Introduced: DeepSearch, Think xAI further said that Grok 3 intoduces two two new features — DeepSearch and Think. It added that DeepSearch is a “powerful agent that can rapidly synthesise key information, reason about conflicting facts and opinions, and distill clarity from complexity”.

While Think, can be enabled to use Grok's reasoning model. Adding: “It's best for math, science and coding. You can also ask Grok to “Think harder” about any question that might need a little more brain power.”

About Grok 3's DeepSearch and Think On DeepSearch's capabilities, the blog post elaborated that it is “designed to synthesise key information, reason about conflicting facts and opinions, and distill clarity from complexity... Its final summary trace results in a concise and comprehensive report, to help you keep up with a world that never slows down.”

The blog adds that Grok 3's Think feature was trained using “reinforcement learning” or RL at an “unprecedented scale”.

As for its capabilities, the blog post claimed Think has “learned to refine its problem-solving strategies, correct errors through backtracking, simplify steps, and utilise the knowledge it picked up during pretraining. Just like a human when tackling a complex problem it can spend anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes reasoning, often considering multiple approaches, verifying its own solution, and evaluating how to precisely meet the requirements of the problem”.

How Can Users Access Grok 3? Elon Musk-led xAI's Grok 3 is available to users on iOS as an app (here) and has its own website (here). Notably Grok is also availble on X with X Premium users having access to Grok 3 capabilities.