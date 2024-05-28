Elon Musk's ‘exports user data’ remark gets sharp rebuke from WhatsApp chief: ‘We take security seriously’
WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has responded strongly to Elon Musk's comments about the personal messaging application, suggesting that it exports user data every night. While denying the Tesla CEO's claims, Cathcart explained that WhatsApp takes security seriously, which is why it end-to-end encrypts users' messages.