WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has responded strongly to Elon Musk's comments about the personal messaging application, suggesting that it exports user data every night. While denying the Tesla CEO's claims, Cathcart explained that WhatsApp takes security seriously, which is why it end-to-end encrypts users' messages.

Making remarks about the Meta-owned company in a post on X (Formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “WhatsApp exports your user data every night. Some people still think it is secure."

Cathcart responded to Musk's post today, saying that the billionaire's information was "not correct". He also categorically stated that users' data isn't sent or 'exported' to WhatsApp every night.

Replying to Musk's post, Cathcart wrote, “Many have said this already, but worth repeating: this is not correct. We take security seriously and that's why we end-to-end encrypt your messages. They don't get sent to us every night or exported to us."

“If you do want to backup your messages, you can use your cloud provider and you can even use end-to-end encryption for that too. Turn it on here:" Cathcart added.

Elon Musk vs Meta:

Musk has had many public feuds with Meta ever since he took over X in 2022. The rivalry got even more intense when Meta decided to take X head-on with the launch of its Threads app.

Later on, the tensions between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had escalated to a point of having a cage fight. However, after days of speculations and even a possible venue in Italy, Meta CEO called off the match stating Musk wasn't serious about the competition.

Recently, Musk decided to reignite talks of a cage fight while replying to a post on X, writing, “I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!!"

